Ballymena: Man smashes windows with a hammer in racist attack
Windows at a number of homes have been smashed in a racially-motivated hate crime in Ballymena, County Antrim, police have said.
Officers were called to Larne Street at about 02:15 BST on Monday.
The suspect is described as being a man of stocky build, wearing dark shorts and an orange top.
Police said they will be increasing patrols in the area following the attack and urged anyone with information to get in touch.
"Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home," added Insp Reid.