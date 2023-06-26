Patsy Kelly: New inquest could be held into councillor killing
Northern Ireland's attorney general will reconsider a fresh inquest into the killing of a nationalist councillor almost 50 years ago.
Patsy Kelly was shot dead after being abducted on his way home from work in Trillick, County Tyrone, in 1974.
The 35-year-old's body was found weeks later in a lake in County Fermanagh.
Previously, Dame Brenda King rejected calls for a fresh inquest into his death, but told the High Court on Monday she would now review the case.
Dame Brenda said she would make a further determination by Friday.
Earlier in 2022, a Police Ombudsman report identified inadequacies in the initial police investigation and found evidence of collusive behaviour.
The term "collusive behaviour" covers a broad range of behaviours, from deliberate wilful actions to "a look the other way" approach by investigators.
Although loyalists claimed responsibility for the murder, Mr Kelly's family have long believed soldiers in the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) were involved.
No-one has ever been convicted.
Mr Kelly's widow, Teresa, launched judicial review proceedings in May after the attorney general denied their request for a fresh tribunal into his death.
'Urgency of the applicant's position'
In court on Monday, Desmond Fahy KC, who is representing Mrs Kelly, said: "This was a brutal murder of her husband where she properly seeks a fresh inquest."
He said there was "an urgency of the applicant's position" given the Troubles Legacy Bill that is currently making its way through Parliament.
Under amendments to the government's bill, Troubles-related inquests must be concluded by 1 May 2024.
Any ongoing inquest that has not reached a verdict or findings would be closed.
"That is the urgency of the applicant's position," Mr Fahy said.
Mr Justice Scoffield was told Dame Brenda had now pledged to make a "redetermination" decision by June 30.
A senior barrister representing the attorney general insisted all aspects of the family's request would be reconsidered.
Adjourning the hearing, the judge indicated that proceedings should await the Attorney General's decision.