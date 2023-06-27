Prince William visits Belfast in campaign to end homelessness
The Prince of Wales has visited a community centre in east Belfast in his campaign to end homelessness.
The visit to the East Belfast Mission is part of a two-day UK tour which started in London on Monday.
Prince William's charitable foundation is contributing £3m of funding to help make homelessness "rare, brief and unrepeated".
His five-year Homewards campaign centres around six locations across the UK, including Belfast.
On Monday he visited housing and training projects in Brixton in London, Bournemouth and Newport in South Wales.
The East Belfast Mission, at the Skainos Centre on the Newtownards Road, provides support to homeless people across Belfast.
Prince William was met by Belfast's Lord-Lieutenant Dame Fionnuala Mary Jay-O'Boyle, along with a small crowd outside the centre on Tuesday morning.
It is his second visit to Northern Ireland since becoming Prince of Wales.
As part of the Homewards campaign £500,000 will be on offer in each location for businesses, organisations and individuals to find new ways of tackling homelessness.
The initiative is likely to be one of the defining projects for the Prince of Wales - a commitment which comes with the risk of being accused of straying into politics.
But the argument from Prince William's team is that he is putting his privileged position to good purposes and using his high profile to energise this campaign.