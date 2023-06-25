Northern Ireland weather: Thunderstorm alert for Antrim, Armagh and Down
- Published
A thunderstorm warning has been issued for eastern counties in Northern Ireland.
The alert, which covers counties Antrim, Armagh and Down, lasts from 14:00 until 19:00 BST on Sunday.
The Met Office is warning of possible disruption due to heavy downpours which could bring up to 20mm of rain to some spots in just an hour.
Lightning and gusty winds of up to 65km/h (40mph) are expected during the storms.
Motorists should take care in the potentially difficult driving conditions and lightning strikes could also damage some structures.
There is possible flooding to some homes and businesses.