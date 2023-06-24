North Belfast: Man injured with hatchet during burglary
A man has been injured with a suspected hatchet during a burglary at a house in north Belfast early on Saturday, police have said.
The man, believed to be in his 40s, was stabbed in the shoulder and received facial injuries after two men entered a house in the Northwick Drive area between 00.01 and 03.00 BST.
A number of windows and the front door of the property were also damaged.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.