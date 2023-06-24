Ardoyne: Whiterock Orange march takes place in west Belfast
An Orange Order march which had restrictions imposed on it by the Parades Commission has taken place in west Belfast.
As in recent years, the annual Whiterock parade was prevented from crossing the peace line at Workman Avenue.
Instead the 1,000 participants were re-routed on to Springfield Road through a factory site.
A police evidence gathering operation was in place.
Restrictions were also imposed on the type of music played and the banners on display.
Earlier, Ballysillan Orange lodge dropped a plan to hold a feeder parade which it had wanted to pass through part of Ardoyne.
The commission had accused it of a breaching a long-standing community agreement and amended its proposed route.
However, the lodge withdrew its application and no parade took place on Saturday morning.