Lisburn: One person in hospital after Lawnmount Crescent arson attack
One person has been taken to hospital after a suspected arson attack at a small block of flats in Lisburn on Saturday morning.
Police, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene in Lawnmount Crescent at about 01:10 BST.
Three people were inside the property at the time and it is believed that an accelerant was used to start the blaze at the front door.
Police are treating the fire as arson with intent to endanger life.
They appealed for information and said they would like to speak to the people in a white car who were reportedly in the area at the time.