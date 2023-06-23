Bushmills: Robert Anderson, 20, dies in Moycraig Road motorbike crash
A 20-year-old motorcyclist has died after a single-vehicle crash in Bushmills, County Antrim, on Thursday night.
Robert Anderson died at the scene on the Moycraig Road, police said.
It happened shortly after 20:00 BST on Thursday and police and three ambulance crews attended the incident. The road was closed but has been reopened.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and appealed for information.
Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader and North Antrim assembly member Jim Allister said he knew the family and was "greatly saddened" by Mr Anderson's death.
"I want to convey to his parents and the immediate family my personal condolences following this tragedy in which a young life has been lost," he added.