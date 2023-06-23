Ali Jayden Doyle: Couple deny involvement in toddler's death
- Published
The mother and stepfather of a two-year-old girl have denied involvement in her death in County Tyrone.
Ali Jayden Doyle died in hospital after sustaining head injuries at a house on Park Avenue in Dungannon in 2021.
Darren John Armstrong, 34, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, pleaded not guilty plea to the charge of murder at Belfast Crown Court.
Jade Dempsey, 26, with an address at Lodge Road in Coleraine, also appeared in court by video link on Friday.
She denied causing the death of a child and a charge of wilfully neglecting and exposing a child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.
Unconscious child
A previous court hearing was told that emergency services were called to the house to tend to an unconscious child in August 2021.
Ali Jayden Doyle was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and died later that day.
Mr Armstrong had told doctors that Ali's younger brother, a one-year-old, had hit her on the head with a toy and she had fallen against a fireplace.
A barrister representing Mr Armstrong said reports were being sought and "steps have already been taken in relation to the medical evidence".
Ms Dempsey's barrister said he was not taking any issue with the medical evidence but that other reports may be sought as the case progresses.
No trial date was set by the judge and he said he would review the case in September.