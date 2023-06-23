Ali Jayden Doyle: Couple deny involvement in toddler's death
The mother and stepfather of a two-year-old girl in Dungannon have both denied involvement in her death.
Ali Jayden Doyle died in hospital after she sustained head injuries at a house in the Park Avenue area in August 2021.
Darren John Armstrong, 34, with an address given at HMP Maghaberry, pleaded not guilty plea to the charge of murder at Belfast Crown Court.
Jade Dempsey, 26, with an address at Lodge Road in Coleraine, also appeared in court via video link on Friday.
She denied causing the death of a child and a charge of wilfully neglecting and exposing a child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health.
Unconscious child
A previous court was told that emergency services were called to the house to tend to an unconscious child.
Ali Jayden Doyle was rushed to Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and died later that day.
Darren Armstrong had told doctor's that Ali's younger brother, a one-year-old, had hit her on the head with a toy and that she had fallen against a fireplace and hit her head.
A barrister representing Mr Armstrong said reports were being sought and "steps have already been taken in relation to the medical evidence".
Ms Dempsey's barrister, Gavan Duffy KC, said he was not taking any issue with the medical evidence but that other reports may be sought as the case progresses.
No trial date was set by the judge and he said he would review the case at in September.