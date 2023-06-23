Derry pupil impresses with environmentally-friendly sunscreen
- Published
A 15-year-old Londonderry schoolgirl has been crowned UK Young Scientist of the Year 2023 for creating an environmentally-friendly sunscreen.
Kaycee Deery designed a sunscreen that avoids the use of harmful chemicals that can damage the environment.
The St Mary's College student designed a home-made UVA lightbox and tested natural oils for their ability to provide SPF protection for the skin.
Kaycee said that winning the prestigious award was very surreal.
"I'm still in shock," she told BBC Radio Foyle's Mark Patterson Show.
"I don't think it has sunk in yet, and I don't think it will for awhile."
Kaycee was presented with her award at The Big Bang Competition UK Young Scientists & Engineers Competition at at The NEC in Birmingham earlier this week.
The young scientist said she was inspired to make the product after seeing articles about potentially-harmful chemicals in commercial sunscreens entering UK water systems.
She said chemicals present in sunscreen, such as Titanium Dioxide and Zinc Oxide, can be washed away after users swim in the sea and pools or take a shower.
"We needed to find a more eco-friendly solution because the store-bought kind are harming the marine life and the coral reefs, which just isn't fair."
Kaycee set about creating natural sunscreens with UVA protection, derived from naturally-occurring oils.
After selecting a range of oils, containing vitamins A and E, Kaycee tested their ability to absorb and protect against UVA radiation.
Designing a homemade lightbox containing a UVA light torch, she tested each oil for its ability to provide SPF protection.
Following her experiments, she was able to create several natural sunscreens ranging from SPF9 to SPF34 protection.
The Derry student plans to further her experiments by testing for UVB protection to help avoid damage to skin such as burning and an increased risk of skin cancer.
Northern Ireland was well-represented among the winners at the competition, with Nikita Morrison and Becca Connolly, also from St Mary's College, winning the Intermediate Science category award.
Alley Ho, Gianna Tsui and Wing Hei Cheung from Ballymena Academy also took home the Siemens SMART Technologies Environmental Award 2023.
'Aim high, you can do it'
St Mary's science teacher Anne Blanking MBE said that she was incredibly proud of her students and praised their hard work.
"They joined the chemistry club and we've been doing projects ever since," she said.
"They've worked really, really hard and I am so proud of them.
"I don't think there should be a ceiling for the girls - aim high, you can do it, just look for solutions."