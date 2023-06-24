James McClean: Derry's Creggan gave me everything to succeed
Footballer James McClean has thanked the community in which he grew up for giving him the strength to fulfil his footballing dreams.
The Creggan-born star won his 100th cap for the Republic of Ireland against Gibraltar on Monday.
He is only the seventh player to reach a century of caps for the Republic.
"If it wasn't for everything I learned growing up in Creggan then I wouldn't be where I am today," McClean told BBC Radio Foyle.
On Saturday, a party is being held in the Derry estate, on the street where McClean once honed his footballing skills, to mark his century of caps.
"I'll be there and it'll be lovely to speak to see the locals again," he told The North West Today programme.
He added: "Creggan is my home and I'm proud of that. They are also proud of me.
"They feel part of my career and that means so much to me. I'm one of them and that's a great grounded way to be. I thank Creggan for everything."
It's not the first time Creggan has honoured its favourite footballing son.
Barcelona has a Messi mural, and Naples one of Maradona - in Creggan a giant mural of McClean adorns a Central Drive wall.
It's a tribute he still finds surreal.
"I'll never get used to walking by the mural in Creggan. I grew up kicking ball around the Creggan shops and now I'm on the end of a wall.
"It's surreal but so special for my family to walk by every day."
Since leaving his hometown club of Derry City, McClean, now 34, has played for Sunderland, Stoke, Wigan Athletic and West Bromwich Albion in an enduring career in England.
It's been a career not without its challenges too - abuse directed at him is well documented.
In his opinion, it is on a "different scale" to what other players face. His upbringing has helped him deal with the worst of it, he said.
"The majority of time it's water off a duck's back. You're a product of your environment. Creggan is strong and has resilience - that's also how I am as person."
Ireland's newest football centurion is "in a good place right now - and content".
And he's not ruling out a return home to where it all started.
"I've always been open that I want to end my career at Derry City. At the minute there's no timeframe for that."
He added: "You never rule out things because you don't know what's around the corner."