Dr Anne McCloskey: GP 'removed' for opposing Covid-19 advice
- Published
A Londonderry doctor who was suspended following comments about the Covid-19 vaccination has told the High Court a "narrative was created" to stop her working.
Dr Anne McCloskey was suspended in 2021 after her comments attracted a number of complaints.
The General Medical Council (GMC) is seeking to extend her suspension.
On Thursday she told the court she was removed from her post because she "was opposed to the public health advice".
In August 2021 Dr McCloskey expressed concerns in a social-media video about young people taking Covid vaccinations.
The following month a tribunal imposed an 18-month suspension after her comments attracted a number of complaints.
The Derry GP, who is representing herself in court, said there had been an attempt to prevent her speaking out.
"This is the first time I have been allowed to put my case in an open court and be heard," she said.
"A narrative was created from the first day that required me to be removed from my post as a doctor because I was opposed to the public health advice, (and) I objected to almost all of it".
A barrister for the GMC told the court there is a distinction between freedom of speech and the need to protect the public from any alleged misleading comments.
"The elderly may have required protection, but the rest of society should have been allowed to function," Dr McCloskey told the court.
She further claimed in court that the World Health Organisation had drawn up mock plans for dealing with a pandemic which involved closing schools and shutting down society.
"It's like a dystopian world which was rolled out in the event of that scenario, and what might happen actually did happen within six months," she said.
Dr McCloskey added: "It's quite mind boggling when you think about it".
The hearing continues.