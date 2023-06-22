Londonderry GP practices under new management after contracts handed back
- Published
A new contractor has been appointed to provide GP services for the Bridge Street Family Practice in Londonderry.
The Department of Health confirmed that the Foyleside Family Practice will take over its management.
Almost 5,000 patients at Bridge Street will automatically register with Foyleside when it takes over services from 1 August, the Department of Health said.
Both practices share the same building at Bridge Street Medical Centre.
Bridge Street's future had been in doubt after it notified the Department of Health's strategic planning and performance group (SPPG) in January that it intended to hand back its contract on 31 July.
When practices hand back their contracts, the Department of Health has six months to find new management to take over their running.
Another Derry GP practice, Racecourse Medical Centre in the Shantallow area, is also under new management after handing back its contract last December.
New contract at Racecourse
The Western Health and Social Care Trust has now confirmed it is the new temporary contractor for the centre after prospective new management fell though.
A Department of Health spokesperson told BBC News NI: "The trust is stepping in to provide an interim solution following the unexpected withdrawal of the GP contractor who was awarded the contract earlier this month."
The new contract took effect at the beginning of June.
"Patients at the practice do not need to register with another practice. They should continue to contact the practice as normal and will receive a letter in the coming days advising of their new GP arrangements," the spokesperson added.