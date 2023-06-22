Prince's Trust awards for Belfast teen dad with big dreams
A teenager from north Belfast who became a father at 14 and lost his brother to suicide has won two Prince's Trust education awards.
Pearse Doherty graduated from St Vincent's Training Centre in Belfast against the odds last year.
It is the only school in the city that works specifically with children who have social, behavioural, emotional and wellbeing difficulties.
He left with the equivalent of eight GCSEs and now trains as a youth worker.
He hopes to one day go to university.
Pearse has been asked back to school as a special guest to inspire the next generation of students.
He told BBC News NI that St Vincent's was "all about helping people change their mindsets" and that is the advice he has for the pupils still studying at the school.
Well, that and to "learn how to accept help when it's needed" because he says you cannot do everything in life yourself.
His former Prince's Trust tutor Brenda McMenamin says it is important for the children to have a role model like Pearse.
"A lot of our children arrive to us with very negative self-beliefs," she explains.
For them to see somebody like Pearse, "who is essentially one of them", succeed in life makes them realise that success can be theirs as well.
Sean Paul, who is 16, says Pearse has been a huge help to him, not only to control his anger and "not let stuff get to me" but also to mentor younger kids.
Sean Paul is leaving St Vincent's this year and says he is going to miss it.
"[Pearse] has helped me really good with my mental health and stuff."
'The best school'
Sean Paul's uncle Jim, who is his guardian, says his nephew never fitted into mainstream school but when he came to St Vincent's he felt comfortable "because there are pupils exactly the same as him".
Sean Paul is now hoping to train as a barber.
While 12-year-old Connall has only been at St Vincent's for a year, he says "it's the best school I've ever been in".
It has given him more confidence, he says, and when "you get angry or anything they know what to do".
Connall's mum Paula says he was "statemented at the end of P6" and although he was worried he wouldn't like it when he first arrived at the school, it has turned out to be brilliant.
"This school is the best school in the world, says Connall.
"But you have to understand, it is still school."