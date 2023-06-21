Pitt Park: Two men to stand trial over 'UVF display'
Two men accused of taking part in a loyalist show of strength in east Belfast have been ordered to stand trial.
Stephen Matthews, 60, of Pansy Street in Belfast, and Derek Lammey, 58, from Spring Place in the city appeared at Belfast Crown Court today.
Both men pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful assembly, affray and intimidation.
The offences relate to the gathering of nearly 40 masked men in February 2021.
Prosecutors contended at an early hearing that a group of men, associated with the east Belfast UVF, went into the Pitt Park area of the lower Newtownards Road in east Belfast with their faces covered by scarves and hoods on 2 February 2021.
Disputed claims were made that up to 11 people living in the area fled their homes and sheltered for days in a nearby community centre.
Stephen Matthews, his son David, and Derek Lammey, 57, were alleged to have played leadership roles in the gathering.
The case against David Matthews was dismissed last year due to insufficient evidence.
A prosecution barrister asked Judge Paul Ramsey for a trial date to be set and for defence statements to be "lodged with the court forthwith".
Defence counsel for Mr Matthews, John Larkin KC, requested for three weeks to lodge his defence "given the time of year".
The judge agreed to three weeks for defence statements to be lodged for both of the accused.
Mr Larkin told the court the trial would like be held next year.
Judge Ramsey said the case would be reviewed on 6 September when it is likely a trial date will be fixed.
Both defendants were released on continuing bail.