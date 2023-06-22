Mid and East Antrim: Bonfires legal meeting put off until after summer
A decision to postpone a discussion on the future of bonfires on council-owned land has been criticised by the Alliance Party.
The special meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council had been arranged for Wednesday night to address legal advice on the issue.
But it was adjourned until September after a TUV proposal, seconded by the Ulster Unionist Party.
Alliance Party councillor Aaron Skinner said the move was "unbelievable".
He said his party supported "safe and respectful expressions of culture".
But he added: "What we're seeing in some areas of Mid and East Antrim, particularly on council land, is not that and goes against legal recommendations previously recommended to councillors," he said.
The council is understood to have sought legal advice after the death of 36-year-old John Steele, who fell off a pyre in Larne's Antiville estate last year.
'Lives at risk'
Mr Skinner said: "As a group we have a duty to ensure the safety of all residents.
"We have already seen tragedy strike locally last year, with the sad death of John Steele at a bonfire site.
"The absolute last thing anyone wants to see is a repeat of that heart-breaking event."
He said adjourning the discussion until September when bonfire season was over defeated the purpose of the meeting.
"Mid and East Antrim Borough Council desperately needs a strategy to deal with those who wish to build bonfires on its land due to issues around public safety," he said.
"Failure to do so is exposing the Council and individual Councillors to potential legal jeopardy, while putting members of the public's lives at risk."
He added that "We do not want to see bonfires removed entirely but they must be safe and respectful.
The TUV's council group leader declined to comment on the matter when approached by BBC News NI.
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been asked for a response.