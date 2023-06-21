NI justice system close to breaking point, MPs told
The justice system in Northern Ireland is close to breaking point, the victims of crime commissioner has told MPs.
Geraldine Hanna told the NI Affairs Committee justice was a poor relation in funding terms.
She said she is worried that police are having to scale back on neighbourhood officer numbers.
"It is very concerning to me that because of budgetary pressures we are not going to have that level of visibility on the ground," she said.
"People took reassurance from that and there is a fear there."
She added it could create a justice vacuum which "other elements" would fill.
Last month, Chief Constable Simon Byrne warned that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) budget had the potential to become impossible to manage.
He said the force was facing a funding gap of £141m.
As well as savings through reduced officer numbers, Mr Byrne said cutbacks could result in closing police stations and grounding officers.