Chris Quinn appointed as NI children's commissioner
- Published
Chris Quinn has been appointed as the new commissioner for children and young people for Northern Ireland.
He is taking over from former commissioner Koulla Yiasouma, whose eight-year term ended in March.
Mr Quinn has served as the director of the NI Youth Forum since 2008.
His appointment was made by NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris in the absence of a functioning executive office.
The deputy leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, Robbie Butler, confirmed last month he had been shortlisted for the position but was told that his application was unsuccessful.
Mr Quinn will be the fourth commissioner since the establishment of the Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People (NICCY) in 2003.
He was also involved in the established of Belfast City Council's first Youth Council.
Chief executive of NICCY, Mairéad McCafferty, said he would bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to this role.
"We look forward to continuing our vital work - particularly in the current context in Northern Ireland - with Chris our new commissioner in safeguarding and promoting the rights and best interests of children and young people," she added.
Mr Quinn will begin his role in September.