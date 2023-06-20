Chloe Mitchell: Identification of remains ongoing after post-mortem
The process of identifying human remains found in the Chloe Mitchell murder investigation is ongoing, police have said.
A post-mortem examination had been completed but the remains had still not been formally identified.
Ms Mitchell, 21, was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of 3 June in Ballymena.
Human remains were later found following a huge search operation.
Brandon John Rainey, 26, of James Street in Ballymena has been charged with murdering Ms Mitchell.
Ryan Johnson Gordon, 34, of Nursery Close, Ballymena, is charged with attempting to impede justice by concealing evidence around the alleged murder of Ms Mitchell.
Mr Gordon appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court for a brief hearing on Tuesday.
His barrister told the court there was no application for bail and the defendant was remanded into custody until 6 July.
Mr Rainey is also in custody.