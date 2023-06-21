William Walker: Former DUP councillor avoids jail for sex offences
A former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) councillor who admitted attempted sexual communication with a child has avoided prison.
William Walker, 60, originally from Killyleagh but now with an address in Blackpool, committed the offence between 10 and 15 February 2022.
He was sentenced to 100 hours community service and three years' probation.
Walker had posed as a younger man and asked two "children" to send him pictures in their school uniforms.
But Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, heard Walker had actually contacted members of a so-called paedophile hunter group acting as decoys.
Judge Geoffrey Miller KC told Walker his claim he had no sexual interest in children had to "be viewed with scepticism".
He said Walker was motivated by "perverse sexual desires" and had engaged in deliberate sexual grooming.
Walker had served as a DUP councillor for some years, most recently on Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.
He was suspended by the party after his arrest in March 2022.