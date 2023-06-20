NI weather: Yellow warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms

Lightning in Moy, TyroneClare McCourt
Weather watcher Clare McCourt caught the lightning in Moy, County Tyrone, earlier this week
By Barra Best
BBC News NI weather presenter

Some disruption is expected on Tuesday with heavy showers and thunderstorms forecast.

A Met Office weather warning for Northern Ireland has been issued from 10:30 BST until 20:00.

Although many places will avoid the showers, some could see between 20-30mm of rain in an hour.

Up to 40mm could fall within a couple of hours in a few spots with hail and lightning also due.

Travel disruption should be expected where the heavy showers hit, due to surface spray, some flooding, and hail.

Damage to some buildings and homes could also occur due to flooding and lightning strikes.

In the Republic of Ireland, a weather warning has been issued for the entire country.

Met Éireann is expecting poor visibility, some flooding, and difficult driving conditions.

Its warning is in place from noon on Tuesday until 22:00.

