Boys' Brigade in NI approves split from UK and Ireland organisation
The Boys' Brigade (BB) in Northern Ireland has voted to finalise its split from the organisation in the UK and Ireland.
A new organisation called the Northern Ireland Boys' Brigade is to be established.
But companies from County Donegal will be able to remain in the Northern Ireland body as part of the agreement.
The final decision to set up the new organisation was approved at a meeting on Monday.
The BB in Northern Ireland originally decided to become a separate body in 2022.
The split with the BB in the UK and Ireland is due to differences over finance, governance and some "cultural differences" on faith matters.
With about 11,000 boys and 2,500 leaders in about 260 churches across Northern Ireland, the BB is one of NI's biggest youth organisations.
It is connected mainly to Presbyterian churches, as well as some other Protestant denominations.
LGBT issues
The first BB company in Northern Ireland was set up in Donegall Pass in Belfast in 1888, five years after the organisation was founded in Glasgow.
There are now about 1,200 companies in the UK and Ireland as a whole, and many more in other countries across the world.
BBC News NI understands that stances on LGBT issues accounted for some of the "cultural differences" with the BB in the UK and Ireland.
But a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Boys' Brigade said it did not hold a "doctrinal position" on LGBT issues.
"That is a matter for each church denomination with which we partner," they added.