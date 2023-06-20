Dermot Kennedy: Singer apologises for use of racial slur
- Published
Irish singer Dermot Kennedy has apologised after he used a racial slur during an interview in Canada.
The musician used the term, considered derogatory to members of the Traveller community, in a video posted online by Much, a popular music channel.
On Tuesday night he wrote on social media, apologising for any offence he had caused.
"I was not referring to anyone specific, and I never mean to cause harm with the words I say," he said.
"So I am sorry for any distress caused."
Members from the community had called for an apology after the videos were deleted without any acknowledgement or explanation.
The performer is currently on tour in North America and it is understood the interview took place in Toronto on 10 June.
As part of the discussion, Kennedy was asked to share some examples of Irish slang words.
Dublin Senator Eileen Flynn told Irish radio station Newstalk that she had written an email to Mr Kennedy in relation to his comment.
Ms Flynn made history back in 2020 by becoming the first woman from the Travelling community to sit in the Seanad - the upper house of the Irish Parliament.
Speaking on Tuesday, she described the singer as a role model for children and young traveller men but said his comment was "very foolish".
"I don't think he was thinking and the more I actually watch the video the more I feel a lot of empathy towards him," she said.
"Some travellers find offence to the word knackered and some travellers don't, but unfortunately we just shouldn't be using it at all."