Ulster University: Magee campus to get millions from Irish government
Ulster University's Magee campus is expected to receive millions in Irish government funding to help boost student numbers, the BBC understands.
It is one of a number of cross-border projects set to have funding approved by the Irish cabinet later on Tuesday.
The Londonderry campus is expected to get €45m (£38.4m) for a new teaching and student-services building.
The funding is being made available through the government's Shared Island Unit.
It was established in 2020 to deliver all-island investment projects.
The Irish government is expected to announce funding for a number of other cross-border projects including a new all-island youth forum and a respite and therapeutic centre for children diagnosed with cancer.
The expansion of the university in Derry has long been regarded as a catalyst for economic growth in the region.
The 'New Decade, New Approach' deal that restored Northern Ireland's power-sharing executive in 2020, states that both the Irish and UK government will aim to financially support the 10,000 student number expansion target at Ulster University.
It is understood the Irish government funding will also support the Derry campus in forging closer links with the Atlantic Technological University Donegal, which has campuses in Letterkenny and Killybegs.
In total, the Dublin government is expected to approve spending of more than €50m (£42.7m), the BBC understands.