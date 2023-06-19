Dr Anne McCloskey: Suspended medic says she is victim of a conspiracy
- Published
A Londonderry doctor who was suspended following comments about the Covid-19 vaccination has told the High Court she is the victim of a conspiracy to prevent her from working.
Dr Anne McCloskey was suspended in 2021 after her comments attracted a number of complaints.
The General Medical Council (GMC) wants to extend her suspension.
On Monday Dr McCloskey told the court she has had her professional reputation "removed arbitrarily".
At the court in Belfast on Monday, she said others within the medical profession and government agents have schemed against her.
"I'm alleging fraud and misrepresentation," she told Mr Justice Rooney.
"Right from the beginning of the process which brought about my suspension there was a conspiracy by senior members of the medical profession, allied with government agents, to remove my licence to practise medicine".
In August 2021 Dr McCloskey expressed concerns in a social-media video about young people taking Covid vaccinations.
The following month a tribunal imposed an 18-month suspension after her comments attracted a number of complaints.
The GMC is now seeking to have the restrictions extended pending the completion of all relevant investigations.
Dr McCloskey, who is representing herself, told the High Court more than 20,000 people have signed an online petition to have her reinstated.
She said she has waited two years for due process.
"I have not had fairness or justice. There is just this word 'misinformation' and that I'm a danger to patients," she said.
Mr Justice Rooney adjourned proceeding until later this week. More time was needed to examine all relevant legal papers, he said.
Counsel for the GMC told the court he remains ready to deal with the case.