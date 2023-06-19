James McClean to win 100th cap for Republic of Ireland
James McClean is to fulfil "a life-long dream" when he wins his 100th cap for the Republic of Ireland on Monday.
The Creggan native will captain the Boys in Green for the second time in his career against Gibraltar.
He was also skipper for his 50th cap against Mexico in 2017.
A giant mural of the 34-year-old footballer that adorns a wall on Central Drive in the Londonderry estate where he grew up is testament to how much he is thought of by locals.
Ahead of his milestone achievement, the mural, which was installed as part of Gasyard Féile's Graffiti On The Walls initiative, has been updated to read: "Derry's hero, Creggan's hero, Ireland's hero".
McClean won his first cap for Ireland as a substitute against the Czech Republic in February 2012 during his time at Sunderland.
He was part of the squad which qualified for the finals of both Euro 2012 and 2016.
In reaching a century of caps, McClean will join the likes of Robbie Keane, Shay Given, John O'Shea, Kevin Kilbane, Steve Staunton and Damien Duff as centurions for their country.
McClean, who currently plays for League One side Wigan Athletic, won his 99th cap as a substitute in the Republic of Ireland's bruising 2-1 defeat away to Greece in Athens on Friday.
Fans will be hoping for a better performance from Stephen Kenny's side who currently sit third in their UEFA Euro Qualifying Group without a point after two games.
James McClean's former youth coach Raymond Carton at Trojans YCG said the 14-year-old skinny kid he coached back then has gone on to achieve great things and is fulfilling a "life-long dream" on Monday.
Speaking to BBC News NI before driving down to Dublin for the match, Mr Carton said young players at the club look up to James McClean as a role model and an example of what hard work can achieve.
Never forgets his roots
Mr Carton said he is incredibly proud to have played "a very small part" in James's illustrious footballing career.
"James hasn't changed one bit since the days I was coaching him at Trojans," Mr Carton said.
"It will be a very proud moment for him, his family and everyone here and I can't wait to see him take to the pitch later."
Mr Carton said that despite his many accomplishments in football, James never forgot where he began his footballing career.
"Any prize event or parent's evening at the club, he will always send a signed shirt or a signed football to give out to young players here.
"It's the mark of the man that without fail he still does that, he always remembers where he's from and how important it is to inspire the next generation of players.
Another footballing hero hailing from the Maiden City is Tony O'Doherty, who earned four caps playing for Northern Ireland in the 1970s.
"It is a hugely special moment for James and his family, but also for the people of Derry and, for sure, the people of Creggan," Mr O'Doherty told BBC News NI.
"Everyone living there has supported him throughout his career, from his time at Derry City all the way through to his time in the Premier League."
The former Derry City director said he still remembers watching a young James walking up the road, with his boots draped over his shoulder, about to make his first senior appearance for the Candystripes.
He said that young man he witnessed that day is still the same humble man that will walk out in the Aviva Stadium on Monday.
"His attitude to football is something that every young person should look up to and that you should always give 100% in whatever you do."
Mr O'Doherty said playing for the Republic of Ireland means everything to James and every time he puts on that green shirt is something he cherishes.
Speaking to the Derry Journal ahead of her husband's landmark appearance, Erin McClean described him as the "proudest Irish man ever".
Mrs McClean said she knows first-hand the personal sacrifices he has made to represent his country.
"I'll probably be an absolute mess watching him [at the Aviva] because this is something he can take away from his career with pure pride.
"Seeing what goes on in the background, it is immeasurable how proud I am of him. I see every day the consistency, the hard work so it will be so special and I think he really, really deserves it."