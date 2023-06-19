Boojum restaurants sold to UK owner of Zizzi chain
- Published
Boojum, the Belfast-based restaurant chain, has been sold to the UK company which runs the Zizzi and Ask Italian chains.
Boojum was founded in 2007 with the opening of its first store in Botanic Avenue in Belfast.
It was bought by David and Andrew Maxwell in 2015 as a management buy-in, backed by the Dublin-based investment firm Renatus.
The new owner is the Azzuri Group which has about 200 outlets across the UK.
David Maxwell, managing director of Boojum, said the deal was "testament to the transformation the business has undergone since partnering with Renatus in 2015".
'We are looking forward to continuing our journey with the Azzurri Group as we look to expand across the Irish Sea," he said.
The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Earlier this year, The Times reported Boojum had hired PwC to assess funding options as it planned expansion across the UK.
Steve Holmes, chief executive of the Azzurri Group said Boojum was "a really good fit" and would "add a new dimension to our portfolio given it offers a different cuisine, a different occasion and serves a younger demographic".
"We look forward to working with David and the team to seize the massive opportunity in the Mexican fast casual segment."