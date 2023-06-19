Kite enthusiasts flock to NI beaches for flying festival
Thousands of kite enthusiasts have attended a three-day flying festival in the north west at the weekend.
Donald Duck, Garfield, Tom & Jerry and Winnie the Pooh were just some of the colourful characters that were spotted soaring across the north west skyline.
Brian Tweedie, from Kite Crew Ireland, said the weather conditions could not have been better for flying.
Large inflatable character kites were on display at Castlerock Beach and Magilligan Point in Northern Ireland.
"It's perfect conditions for flying," Mr Tweedie told The North West Today.
"There's a strong sea breeze and it's clean wind which is great because the cleaner the wind we have, the better the kites fly."
Mr Tweedie said kite-flying teams from across the UK and Ireland joined them at the weekend to soak up the sun and get to experience the beautiful coastlines the north west has to offer.
"There are 14 kite flyers from all over Ireland and the UK this weekend," Mr Tweedie said.
"This is what we call a fun fly, there is no competitive element so to speak or need for sponsorship."
Mr Tweedie thanked the local communities involved who came out in their droves and helped support the event.
"People here in Castlerock have been out feeding us all here with a lot of teas, coffees and ice creams," he said.
"There's smiles all around and the sun brings everyone out which is just fantastic."