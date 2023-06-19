M&S: Plans for new Crescent Link store in Londonderry shelved
- Published
The owner of Crescent Link Retail Park in Londonderry has said it is "deeply disappointing" that redevelopment plans for a new Marks and Spencer store are to be shelved.
The plans, which would have created dozens of new jobs, included the moving the current M&S store next to Homebase and a creating a larger food hall.
Homebase was also due to be resized.
David Samuel Properties first submitted the planning application in January 2021.
The company told BBC Radio Foyle's The North West Today there had been "numerous delays with the planning process, as well as the significant increase of material costs associated with the redevelopment".
A spokesperson for M&S said the retailer was "supportive of the planning application and share their disappointment".
Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed the application was withdrawn on 15 June.
"Council was not provided with any further detail relating to the decision by the applicant to withdraw the application," a spokesperson said.
Crescent Link is one of the biggest retail developments in the north west.
Manchester-based David Samuel Properties paid a reported £30m for the site in 2019.
"It is deeply disappointing to be withdrawing our planning application," the company said.
"It would have seen the creation of up to 110 jobs, a significant contribution to council rates and new retail offerings.
"This announcement comes at a challenging time for the retail sector as it comes to terms with the increase in online shopping and high inflation, but the challenges with the planning system in Northern Ireland have made further investment increasingly difficult.
"We remain committed to investment in the layout and management of the car park and are looking to bring forward alternative proposals in the near future."