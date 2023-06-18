Lurgan: Man in critical condition after suspected assault
- Published
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering serious head injuries in Lurgan, County Armagh.
Police received a report of an injured man in Beech Court at about 19:15 BST on Saturday. When emergency services arrived they treated him and then took him to hospital.
A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.
Police have appealed for information.