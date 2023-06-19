NI health: Sick children's parents face bills of £350 a day, report says
- Published
Families with a child in hospital in Northern Ireland can face extra costs of about £350 a day, according to research by the Northern Ireland Children's Health Coalition.
Those costs include food and drink, fuel, parking, overnight accommodation, childcare and loss of earnings.
The coalition is made up of 13 charities in Northern Ireland.
It is calling for a £4m fund to be set up to help families cover some those costs.
That would give families a one off non-means-tested grant of £500 a year, said the coalition.
Parents David and Sara Watson said money like that would have made a difference to them.
Their son Adam was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in October 2019 when he was seven.
Adam died on 3 August 2022 after fighting cancer for 33 months.
His parents were living on one wage for many months with a sick child.
"You are starting to count pennies and say: 'We need that amount of money for diesel to get us up and down to hospital for five days this week and we have that for food'," said Mr Watson.
"Money does not come into it when you have a sick child but you still need money to survive.
"You need money to keep that child as comfortable as possible."
A total of 269 caregivers, who had a child in hospital receiving care in the previous 18 months, took part in a survey which formed the research by Ulster University and the Northern Ireland Children's Health Coalition.
They reported substantial financial burdens associated with inpatient care of their child:
- 17% gave up work to look after their child while in hospital
- 16% took a temporary unpaid leave of absence
- More than 22% borrowed money from family or friends
- More than 15% incurred debt because of their child's hospitalisation
The research found that the additional stress created further damaging effects on the physical and mental health of parents and caregivers.
'Mummy, do we have money?'
Mrs Watson said her family were fortunate that they had a great support network around them.
But she added: "No family wants to be known as a charity case, that you are having to rely on somebody dropping money round or you are having to rely on family.
"You feel like you owe it to try and go back to work to show that you are not in this to try and rip people off.
"You are trying your hardest. You are trying to get your child better, keep a roof over your head, trying to live and trying to work and it just builds up."
Mrs Watson said Adam was aware of the cost-of-living crisis and was watching the news when it talked about people having to make a choice between feeding their family or heating their homes.
She said he asked her: "Mummy, do we have money to do both? Do we have money to do both because you and daddy cannot work at the minute because I'm sick?
"The money thing is one side of it but it is the mental impact that has on us and a child.
"To hear your son, whilst he is lying there fighting for his life, worrying about his mummy and daddy being able to pay the bills and heating the house."
The study, titled Hidden Costs of Having a Child in Hospital in Northern Ireland, was conducted by professors at Ulster University.
One of them, Prof Victoria Simms, said she found the data "quite shocking".
"There is a disproportionate effect on family income and that is not good for the parents themselves, for their own self-esteem for example, but also for the environment in which those children are going to grow up," she said.
The professor added that there was a "lack of awareness around the welfare state that they can access and have a right to access".
Instead, she said, the research found families were "going to their own parents to ask for income support because they do not want to necessarily access the welfare system".
"It just really hits home that these families are doing their best to support their little children and older children that are experiencing long term issues and we really need to support those families the best that we can," said Prof Simms.
The Northern Ireland Children's Health Coalition is calling for direct financial support for families who live in Northern Ireland and also cover hospitalisations across the UK and Ireland.
Its co-chairperson Alison McNulty said that money would help reduce the anxiety families have to bear because of the physical, mental, and practical impact of having a child in hospital.
"We are putting our parents in very difficult financial situations because they have a very ill child and those children could be in hospital for weeks, months or often a number of times over a given year," she said.
"It will help them with petrol, staying overnight when they have a very sick child, feeding themselves when their child is in hospital and it will go a long way to alleviate some of that stress and anxiety that many of our parents are under."
Ms McNulty said implementing such a fund would be easy as there was already a mechanism in place for rolling it out - it just needs the Northern Ireland Executive to vote for funding to be put into place.
"I understand that there are pressures on government at the moment but we cannot let a group of our citizens here in Northern Ireland go without support, to fall between the cracks, because they and their children are suffering when such a fund could make a huge difference," she said.
Adam's parents agree that a fund is needed.
"No family should ever fall into debt because they have a sick child," said Mr Watson.
"It is a stress you do not need.
"You are not looking to make money because your child is sick, you are just looking to survive," he said.