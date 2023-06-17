Weather warnings issued for Northern Ireland
- Published
Two weather warnings have been issued for Northern Ireland this weekend.
It comes after weeks of dry weather with very little rain.
A yellow warning for thunderstorms, mostly affecting western counties, comes into effect on Saturday afternoon at 14:00 BST until 21:00.
The Met Office said scattered thunderstorms may cause flooding and disruption through the afternoon and evening.
Hail and lightning are also expected.
The warning could involve:
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some temporary road closures
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and business could be lost
Not everywhere within the warning area will be affected.
On Sunday, another yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued, affecting a larger area.
This warning will be in effect from midday until 21:00 and covers western and central areas of Northern Ireland.