John Caldwell: Pensioner accused of role in 'clean-up' denied bail
- Published
The High Court in Belfast has heard that suspected New IRA members joined forces with other criminals to try and murder a senior policeman.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell was shot after coaching a youth football team in Omagh in County Tyrone on 22 February.
The detail emerged as bail was refused to a man accused of being part of the clean-up operation after the shooting.
James Ivor McLean, 72, of Deverney Park in Omagh, is among seven men charged over the attempted murder.
He denies the charge.
The dissident republican group the New IRA said it carried out the shooting, at a sports complex car park.
The court heard that the groups regarded Det Ch Insp Caldwell as their common enemy and worked together.
The prosecution believes the gunmen waited for more than 90 minutes due to a change in time of the regular football-coaching session.
Based on sport-centre footage, a crown lawyer submitted that the Ford Fiesta in which the gunmen made their getaway had been there since 18:21 GMT that evening and was then sighted "doing loops" of the complex.
"The individuals who carried out this attack were so determined, regardless of the time change of around one and a half hours and multiple people including children being in the area, that they continued with their objective," the lawyer said.
The court heard that the car had been bought nearly two weeks before and fitted with fake "ringer" number plates.
Detectives also believe the Fiesta travelled in a convoy with a black Mercedes in Omagh earlier that day.
A similar-coloured Mercedes was seen on footage arriving Mr McLean's home, according to the prosecution.
An unidentified witness claimed it came to a "screeching halt" in the driveway before two men wearing waterproof suits got out and ran round the side of the house towards a back garden.
The Mercedes was said to have left later, followed by a white transit van.
'Meticulously planned'
Based on an alleged recognition by the witness, the prosecution lawyer contended that Mr McClean was driving the van.
"All of these individuals were acting together with a common goal and Mr McClean's part in this operation was to assist and take part in the clean-up operation in the immediate aftermath of the shooting," she said.
"After this meticulously planned attack on DCI Caldwell a number of individuals immediately go at speed to this applicant's address."
It was alleged that the van travelled to the home of a co-accused before returning to Deverney Park later.
The judge was told significant information was obtained from CCTV cameras installed at another address on the same street, despite an apparent attempt to delete footage from the hard drive.
During the hearing it emerged that Mr McClean was initially arrested at his home three days after the attack.
A mobile phone he allegedly threw into a neighbour's garden was seized but no PIN codes were provided.
"In one of the bedrooms there was about £10,000 in cash secreted in a wall cavity," the prosecution lawyer said.
Although the guns involved in the attack have not been recovered, investigations have revealed that one of the weapons was previously used to carry out two separate shootings on properties.
The lawyer, opposing the bail application, claimed those who targeted DCI Caldwell had the connections and resources to engage in high-level criminality.
"Not all of those involved are suspected to be members of the New IRA," she added.
"It's the prosecution case that a number of them, including this applicant, were part of their own criminal fraternity who came together with the New IRA against what they perceived to be a common enemy.
"DCI Caldwell has [led] a number of major investigations into those charged and their associates," she said.
Asked if police believe the alleged gunmen were among those currently charged, she replied: "I can't say that at the moment."
'A frail man'
Mr McLean's barrister said that his client emphatically denies the attempted murder.
"It is his case that he played no role whatsoever in the attack on DCI Caldwell," he said.
He claimed his client faced a weak case, based only on an unreliable and mistaken witness who described seeing an overweight man aged in his 60s driving the white van.
"Mr McLean does not have a belly of any kind; in fact he's a rather frail man," the lawyer said.
"That is the only portion of tenuous evidence to link this applicant to the charge against him."
But the judge held that the case against Mr McLean was strengthened by the witness claiming to have recognised him.
Denying bail, the judge cited the risks of r-offending and interference with the ongoing investigation.