Enniskillen: Driver taken to hospital after taxi crashes into shop
A taxi driver has been taken to hospital after his vehicle crashed through the door of a petrol-station convenience store in County Fermanagh.
It happened at about 10.30am at the 24-hour shop on Queen Street beside Enniskillen police station.
Witnesses say the driver became ill at the wheel of the vehicle, hit a bollard and drove through the glass entrance.
The owner of the shop said it was "incredibly lucky" no customers were injured.
He also paid tribute to his staff who provided first aid before the ambulance service and police officers arrived.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said two ambulances, a paramedic and the HEMS Charity Air Ambulance was sent to the incident.
One person was assessed and given initial treatment at the scene before being taken to the South West Acute Hospital by ambulance.