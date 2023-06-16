Malcolm McKeown: Pair deny murder of man shot outside petrol station
- Published
Two men from Lurgan have denied murdering a man who was shot dead outside a petrol station in Waringstown, County Down.
Malcolm McKeown, 54, was found dead in his car behind a garage in Main Street in August 2019.
He had been shot six times in the head and body.
At Belfast Crown Court on Friday, Stevie Lee Watson and Simon Apsley Smyth, who are both 34, denied charges of murder.
Mr Watson, of Princetown Avenue in Lurgan, and Mr Smyth, of Hazlegrove Avenue, also in the County Armagh town, were also charged with possessing firearms and ammunition with intent to endanger life on the same date, 19 August 2019.
They both denied those charges.
The men were released on continuing bail.