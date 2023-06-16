King's birthday honours: Lollipop lady, victims' campaigner and university boss named
The vice-chancellor of Queen's University Belfast (QUB) and a 93-year-old lollipop lady are among those named in the King's Birthday Honours list.
Prof Ian Greer, QUB's vice-chancellor since 2018, is awarded a knighthood.
Veronica Hammersley, crossing patrol officer at Glengormley Integrated Primary School for 32 years, gets a British Empire Medal (BEM).
They are among more than 100 Northern Ireland people included on the list, the first named by King Charles.
There are also honours for Roisin Marshall, chief executive officer of the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education, Co-operation Ireland chief Peter Sheridan and Margaret McGuckin of the campaign group Savia (Survivors and Victims of Institutional Abuse).
Footballer Jonny Evans and rower Rebecca Edwards are among the sports stars honoured.
Others on the list include the head of the Northern Ireland Hotels federation, Janice Gault, disabilities campaigner Michaela Hollywood, and Julie Flaherty who began campaigning on behalf of bereaved parents following the death of her son.
The King's Birthday Honours List celebrates the public service of individuals across the UK.
Belfast publican William Jack and entertainer Peter Corry also receive honours.
'Deeply humbled'
QUB's vice-chancellor Prof Greer, who is also a leading researcher and clinician in obstetric medicine, said he is "deeply humbled" to be knighted.
"Today is a proud day for me and my family, but it is also one that, I hope, will be accepted by my colleagues as recognition of their efforts," he said.
He has been recognised for services to education and Northern Ireland's economy.
The honour comes just months after QUB hosted a major conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
"I have been fortunate to have been surrounded by great colleagues, family and friends, over many years and this is a recognition of all their efforts and support to me. I am very grateful to them all," Prof Greer said.
He added: "I am extremely proud of our staff and our students and their many achievements, which continue to make such a positive contribution to our economy, our people and our place."
Veronica Hammersley, who is recognised for her services to the community, said she keeps working because "she loves the children and they love me".
The 93-year-old retired from a career in the civil service when her husband was diagnosed with cancer.
When he died she wanted a new job, one where she would be outside and "more or less your own boss".
Thirty-two years later, the lollipop lady has no plans for retirement.
"When you get a little three-year-old boy bringing you a paper bag with a bun in it for my tea, when you go home you really feel that they love you," she said.
"Children are sensitive and they do understand a lot more than you think. They would say if they like you or they didn't like you, but all my little ones, I love them and they love me".
She said the BEM is "a great honour".
Margaret McGuckin has been the public face of the campaign for victims of historical institutional child sex abuse.
She has dedicated her MBE to her late brother Kevin.
"It is a recognition; it is lovely to have," she said.
"And I can always say - it's for Kevin. This is for Kevin, my beautiful brother, you know, so I'll give it away to him, as it were, in dedication to him and what he suffered and so many others."
Michaela Hollywood said she was "shocked and overawed" when she got the news that she was being recognised for her services to people with disabilities.
"I do it because I enjoy it and it's the right thing to do," she said.
'Surprised and honoured'
Peter Sheridan is head of peace-building organisation Co-operation Ireland.
A former member of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, he had previously been appointed OBE.
Now he has been appointed CBE.
"On a personal basis, I am obviously surprised and honoured that people think I'm worthy of an honour," Mr Sheridan said.
He added: "But more important is that I am proud in terms of the work of Co-operation Ireland since 1979 and all of the people who have been engaged in it and the people that we work with."
One of Northern Ireland's leading performers, singer, director and producer Peter Corry has become an MBE for his services to music and entertainment in Northern Ireland.
That honour, he said, is a testament to the power of music.
"This recognition is not only a personal milestone but also a testament to the power of music and its ability to bring joy, inspiration, and unity to people's lives," he said.
The honours system
Commonly awarded ranks:
- Companion of Honour - Limited to 65 people. Recipients wear the initials CH after their name
- Knight or Dame
- CBE - Commander of the Order of the British Empire
- OBE - Officer of the Order of the British Empire
- MBE - Member of the Order of the British Empire
- BEM - British Empire Medal
The full list of Birthday Honours recipients in Northern Ireland can be seen below:
Knighthood
Prof Ian Greer, QUB vice-chancellor; for services to education and to the economy.
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Prof Vincent Fusco, Queen's University Belfast; for services to science and to engineering
Prof Giuliana Silvestri, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and clinical lead, NI Eyecare Network; for services to ophthalmology and eyecare
Peter Sheridan, chief executive of Co-Operation Ireland; for services to peace building
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Michael Edgar, director of Mike Edgar Production Ltd; for services to the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
John Graham; for services to the military and community in Northern Ireland
Thomas Jackson, Northern Ireland Executive; for services to the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Shirley Jones, Department of Education Northern Ireland; for services to education, training and safeguarding young people and adults at risk
Derek Keys, Euro Auctions; for services to the economy
Roisin Marshall, Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education; for services to education and to community reconciliation
Elizabeth McCleary, Department for Communities; for services to social security policy and legislation
Fiona McDonald, Principal, Drumnamoe Nursery School, Lurgan; for services to education and voluntary and charitable service
Jennifer McKibbin, The Executive Office; for services to EU exit and Covid-19 contingency planning
William Montgomery, Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute and Belfast Metropolitan College; for services to the economy
Barry Neilson, Construction Industry Training Board Northern Ireland; for services to economic development
Sharon Tennant, lately principal, Sandelford Special School, Coleraine; for Services to education
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Ewan Anderson, Police Service of Northern Ireland; for services to law and order
Raymond Carroll, NIO; for services in Northern Ireland on the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Peter Corry, for services to music and arts in Northern Ireland
Ronan Cregan, for services to local government and to regeneration in Belfast
Nizamuddin Damani, consultant microbiologist, Southern Health Trust; for services to infection prevention and control in Northern Ireland and to the World Health Organisation
Séan Dillon, principal, Primate Dixon Primary School, Coalisland, County Tyrone; for services to education in Northern Ireland
Jonathan Evans, for services to Association Football in Northern Ireland
Prof Ruth Fee, Ulster University; for public service and to higher education in Northern Ireland
Janice Gault, Northern Ireland Hotels Federation; for services to tourism and hospitality
Robert Harper, volunteer, Belfast Lough Sailability; for services to sailing for people with disabilities in Northern Ireland
Ian Henry, Henry Brothers Ltd; for services to the economy and to charity in Northern Ireland
Michaela Hollywood; for services to people with disabilities
Catherine Humphrey, principal, Groggan Primary School, Randalstown, County Antrim; for services to Education in Northern Ireland
William Jack, proprietor, Duke of York Public House. For services to the Arts and to Tourism in Belfast
Thomas Jeffers, for services to local government and to the community in Dundonald, County Down
MarcellaLeonard, for services to social work in Northern Ireland and internationally
Julia Maskery, Belfast Trust; for services to children
William McArthur, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service; for services to emergency planning preparedness, resilience and response
ThomasMcAuley, Department for Communities; for services to deaf people in Northern Ireland
David McCall, for services to business and to the community in Northern Ireland
Gerard McCann, for services to victims of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland
Prof Wilson McCluggage, Queen's University Belfast; for services to people with gynaecological cancer
Laura McCorry, Hillsborough Castle; for services in Northern Ireland on the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Mary McGee, Mid Ulster Council; for services to tourism in Northern Ireland
Margaret McGuckin; for services to survivors and victims of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland
Martina McKenzie, Staffline Ireland and Federation of Small Businesses; for services to the economy in Northern Ireland
Joan McParland; for services to people with myalgic encephalomyelitis and to their families and carers in Northern Ireland
The Reverend Tracey McRoberts, St Matthew's Parish and Rural Dean of Mid-Belfast; for services to the community in Belfast
Heather Miller, South Eastern Regional College; for services to education in Northern Ireland
Dr Gary Mitchell, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Queen's University Belfast. For services to nursing and dementia care
Derek Moore, North West Cultural Partnership; for services to the community in Londonderry
The Reverend John Morrow, Chaplain, Northern Ireland Prison Service; For services to Prisoners and their Families
Dr Jennifer Pugh, chief medical officer, Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board; for services to horse racing in Northern Ireland
Norman Reid, Department for Communities; for services to social housing
Adam Reid, NIO, for services to the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Colin Shields, for services to ice hockey
Michelle Simpson, St Columb's Park House; for services to young people in Northern Ireland
The Reverend Stockman, Fitzroy Presbyterian Church, Belfast; for services to peace and reconciliation
Rhoda Walker, volunteer; for services to people with rare diseases in Northern Ireland
Claire Woods, Hillsborough Castle; for services to horticulture and to the community in Northern Ireland on the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
Gail Boyd, for voluntary services to the community in the Clogher Valley, County Tyrone
Francis Callaghan, for voluntary services to the community in County Tyrone and County Fermanagh
Deborah Chestnutt, Good Morning Ballymena; for services to older people in County Antrim
Kathryn Cleland, Paediatric Outpatient Department and Short Stay Paediatric Assessment Unit, South Eastern Trust; for services to health and social care
Agnes Close, chair, Baby Haven; for services to the community in Belfast
Mary Daly, for services to young people and to the community in the Clogher Valley, County Tyrone
Kim Diver, Hillsborough Castle, County Down ,for services in Northern Ireland on the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Rebecca Edwards, for services to rowing
Barbara Ewart, for services to the community in Northern Ireland
Julie Flaherty, for services to the Northern Ireland Child Funeral Fund
Elizabeth Forde, for services to community development in Mid-Ulster
John Gault, for services to horticultural industry in Northern Ireland
Linda Gillies, Decorum NI; for services to the veterans' community in Northern Ireland
DeborahGirvan, for services to the community in County Down
Pamela Glasgow Baxter, AUsome Kids; for services to children with autism in Cookstown, County Tyrone
Gillian Gough, for services to education in County Armagh
Edwin Gray, for services to choral music in Northern Ireland
Veronica Hammersley, for services to the community in Glengormley, County Antrim
Mark Hanna, for voluntary services to the community in County Londonderry
James Hetherington, for voluntary services to police officers in Northern Ireland
Simon Hylands, Building Bridges Community Arts Theatre, Lurgan; for services to the arts and to the community in County Armagh
Genevieve Irvine, for services to people affected by cancer in County Fermanagh
Sister Margaret Kelly, for services to the community in Belfast
Aaron Kerr, for services to disability awareness and to assisted running in the United Kingdom
Colette Lock, for services to the community in Warrenpoint, County Down
Paul McBride, for services to the community in Lisburn, County Antrim
Angela McCann, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council; for services in Northern Ireland on the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Dawn McConnell, for services to cancer patients in Northern Ireland
Patrick McCullough, Queen's University Belfast, for services to higher education in Northern Ireland
Jean McGrogan; for services to young women in Northern Ireland
Roberta McMullan, 2nd Benburb Boys' Brigade; for services to young people in County Tyrone and County Armagh
Tracey McNickle, Carrick Connect; for services to young people and the community in Carrickfergus, County Antrim
DorothyMoore, Crumlin Integrated Primary School; for services to education in County Antrim
Martin Mulholland, Europa Hotel, Belfast; for services to tourism and to hospitality in Northern Ireland
Denis Nicholl; for services to the Boys' Brigade in Northern Ireland
Peter Quigley; for voluntary services to the community in Belfast
Margaret Robinson; for services to the girl guide movement in Northern Ireland
Margaret Rooney, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust; for services to health and social care
Maurice Shearer; for services to the community through the YMCA in Carrickfergus, County Antrim
Frank Stevens; for voluntary services to swimming in Northern Ireland.
Ernest Telford; for services to the Somme Nursing Home, Belfast during Covid-19
King's Police Medal (KPM)
Darrin Jones, chief superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland
Kellie McMillan, superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland
Valerie Robinson, constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland
King's Ambulance Service Medal (KAM)
Brian Maguire, paramedic, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service