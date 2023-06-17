Armagh: Misplaced 98-year-old Bible returned to family
A 98-year-old family Bible has been reunited with its rightful owner after being found in a second-hand bookshop.
Church of Ireland lay reader Melanie Houston was given the Bible by a member of the congregation and made it her mission to find out who owned it.
The grandson of the original owner, David Galway, said he was "delighted" to be acquainted with a piece of family history he did not know existed.
And he plans to pass the book on to his own children.
Ms Houston of Christ Church in Ardkeen, County Down, feared she was being sent on a "wild goose chase" when asked to trace the owners of the precious book.
She said she acknowledged the importance of family bibles as she still has her great grandmother's bible and feels a connection to her through the handwriting on the pages.
But she said: "I just thought there was no way I was going to find this family, some of whom had travelled to England."
But after an appeal on the BBC News NI website Mr Galway got in contact with the BBC and was put in touch with Ms Houston.
"I spoke with David on the phone and there was no doubt that he was James Galway's grandson. He was able to give me all of the information about the marriages, even the ones in England," she said.
The Bible was given to John Galway and Mary Eleanor Mills on their wedding day at St Mark's Church in Armagh on 22 October 1925.
"We are happy to have it reunited with ourselves. It contains some valuable information in relation to marriages and deaths, some of which is new to me," said Mr Galway.
The birth of his father William John Galway, known as Jack, is recorded in the bible in 1926.
"We knew there was bible from the other side of the family. It was a revelation that this book existed but I recognise some of the later entries as my father's writing so he appears to have kept it up."
The current rector at St Mark's, the Reverend Canon Malcolm Kingston, explained that the gifting of a Bible to newlyweds is still common practice in the Church of Ireland.
"We would still give a Bible to every couple getting married in the church, although they would not have the family tree and record which seems to be something from the past," he said.
Mr Galway is unsure how the book got misplaced but believes it may have been donated to a charity shop along with other books after his parents died.
Happy to be reunited with the family record, Mr Galway said that he plans to hand down the Bible to his youngest daughter.
"We pass down other items and they have been divided among the family, but I think it is important. She's so happy to be keeping it and it will be precious to her."