The incredABLE people at a County Armagh social enterprise
- Published
With financial pressures affecting public funding, many organisations that work with the most vulnerable in Northern Ireland are struggling.
In County Armagh the incredABLE group works with 600 people who have learning difficulties or autism.
They work off a social enterprise model and believe the sector must adapt if it is to continue delivering quality services.
Every week James, Jacob and Jack meet their friends at incredABLE's offices just outside Richhill.
While there, they catch up on the latest news and craic and receive training while producing chocolate lollies and biscuits for sale.
"I wash my hands first and then do the chocolate lollies and wash the dishes and spray the doors and do some biscuit boxes," said James.
Jack said: "It really is enjoyable for me and my friends."
Jacob added: "I enjoy coming here for the craic so I do, and I come here two days a week."
According to Gemma McKinney, incredABLE's enterprise manager, the organisation offers an opportunity for those with learning difficulties, disabilities and autism to reach their potential.
"We work to ensure that children and adults aren't at risk of social isolation, that they have access to the opportunities that they need and they deserve," she said.
In recent months many organisations working with vulnerable groups have struggled to adapt to the end of European Social Fund (ESF) support.
About £40m in annual funding was halted at the end of March as a result of Brexit.
The UK government announced a £57m package to support groups facing a funding crisis but many that applied for a share of that money were expected to lose out.
IncredABLE embarks on commercial activity with profits reinvested in its programmes.
Perhaps the most visible of these activities is the café at Craigavon's South Lakes Leisure Centre where Danielle and Jill work the floor while Isaac mans the till.
"It's probably the best job here," said Issac.
"I get customers to pay for their food. If they are using cards I swipe it through the machine and if they are using cash I count it and put it in the till box."
"My job is being the waitress," says Danielle. "Taking things from the kitchen out here, clearing tables and taking the dishes back to the kitchen. I just love being here."
Jill also enjoys her work clearing the tables.
Danielle recommends the goujons, wraps and salads for lunch while Jill recommends the classic sausage and chips.
Nigel Hampton is the director of incredABLE.
He believes the government must enable the wider sector to be financially independent in order to prevent recurring funding cliffs.
"We are standing in the South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon," he said.
"This has been a collaboration between the council and ourselves.
"We were delighted to awarded the tender to run the café here at the centre.
"The council put out a tender for a social enterprise to run the catering operations here and that's what I'd encourage other government agencies to do - to look for opportunities to procure social enterprises in their supply chains.
"It's not about getting grants or funding but how we can contribute or be part of the supply chain without being reliant on continued funding year on year."