Ruffian 23: Portaferry-built yacht celebrates golden jubilee
The town of Portaferry at the southern end of the Ards Peninsula in County Down has a history of shipbuilding dating back to the 1800s.
Among the most celebrated craft to emerge from its boatyards is the Ruffian 23, seen in 1973 as a leap forward in small boat design.
Fifty years on from its maiden voyage, the yacht's golden jubilee is being celebrated in the town this weekend.
The Ruffian 23 was the creation of local brothers Billy and Dickie Brown.
Designed to be agile in challenging Irish Sea conditions, it was an instant hit with both racing and cruising sailors.
About 200 were built in total, with some being exported as far away as Hong Kong where they remain in competition today.
The Portaferry Sailing Club is hosting the jubilee over three days from 15-18 June.
The organisation of the event has been something of a family affair, with Heather Kennedy, daughter of the yacht's designer Billy Brown, and her cousin Karen Brown, sailor Dickie Brown's daughter, both at the helm.
Ms Kennedy said the event was an emotional and fitting tribute to her father and uncle, who have both died.
"I know daddy and uncle Dickie had great ideas and dreams about the Ruffian 23 but I don't think they could have imagined they would have still been racing competitively in 50 years time," she said.
"Hearing the joy and excitement people get from sailing these little boats is quite humbling, really."
The Brown brothers employed several local craftsmen for woodwork and fibre glassing the deck and hull of the boat.
Ms Kennedy said their families are out in force at the event.
"There's a big buzz in the town," she said.
"It's a real tribute not just to daddy and Dickie but also to the workers in the town and their families."
Members of the Irish Ruffians club made the 12-hour sail from Dublin Bay to take part, alongside sailors from Northern Ireland and the wider UK.
In total, there are 17 Ruffian 23s in attendance, alongside a flotilla of other craft.
In keeping with their competition heritage, the yachts are due to race on Strangford lough on Saturday as part of the event.
The winner will receive a special 3D printed trophy depicting the Ruffian 23 in full sail.
'A great privilege'
Principal race officer John McAlea said the jubilee was an "extremely significant" milestone in Portaferry's maritime history.
"We grew up with these boats at the Portaferry Sailing Club," he said.
"We celebrated their 25th anniversary and now we're delighted to celebrate their 50th.
"It's a great honour for us as a club and a great privilege to see so many of these boats at the same time."
Mr McAlea said Dickie Brown was an "infamous" racer, known throughout the UK as "the man to go to for racing a big boat".
His brother Billy was a mathematician and a lecturer at Queen's University Belfast.
"Billy was the brains and his brother was the brawn - together they made a great team," Mr McAlea said.
A number of boats have been arranged for people who want to sail onto the lough for a better look at the race.
"It will be a great, colourful spectacle and there's a good chance anyone out on the water will be joined by our resident dolphins," Mr McAlea added.