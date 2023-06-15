Northern Ireland strikes: Five special schools to close
- Published
At least five special schools are set to close to pupils for a week due to strike action by the Unite union.
Glenveagh School in Belfast and Rossmar School in Limavady have told parents pupils cannot attend from Thursday 15 June until 23 June.
But according to the Education Authority (EA), Park, Mitchell House and Oakwood schools in Belfast are taking similar measures.
The EA has warned that some buses and meals services will also be affected.
About 700 members of Unite who work for the Education Authority are taking strike action.
They are striking over what the union said was the failure to implement a review that would have led to "significant increases" in pay.
Remote learning
In a statement, an Education Authority spokesperson said "as a result of planned Unite strike action, we are expecting some disruption, including to EA home to school transport (yellow bus) services and school meals services.
"The strike action is also likely to impact on the availability of some classroom assistants, particularly in special schools."
The special schools most affected by the action are those where large numbers of classroom assistants are set to walkout.
They are moving to remote learning for all pupils for the duration of the week-long strike.
In its letter to parents, Glenveagh said pupils will not be able to attend for a week due to the degree of "staffing deficiency and associated risks".
"We understand that this is difficult for pupils and families," the letter said.
"Should the situation be resolved at any stage, we will of course immediately resume face-to-face learning."
Members of Unite were on strike in 2022 over a local government pay offer of 1.75%.
Its members who work for the Education Authority include school bus drivers, maintenance workers, catering staff, classroom assistants, playground supervisors, cleaners and others.
They are now taking action again over what they said was a failure to progress a pay and grading review.
'Completely inadequate budget'
"The review reached a consensus on a business case which would see significant increases to the pay of Education Authority workers," said Unite in a statement.
"However, when it was submitted to the Department of Education by the Education Authority it has not been implemented - primarily as a result of the punitive budget set for the department by the secretary of state for Northern Ireland."
The general secretary of Unite, Sharon Graham, has criticised Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris for setting "a completely inadequate budget for Northern Ireland's public services".
The education budget was cut this year, and the funding schools received for each pupil frozen.
Separately, there is also continuing stalemate over a pay deal for teachers.