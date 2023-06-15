Stormont parties to meet with civil service chief Jayne Brady
The Stormont parties are expected to hold talks with the head of the civil service, Jayne Brady, on Thursday.
It comes after the Northern Ireland secretary formally asked civil servants to set out options for raising more public revenue in Northern Ireland.
Chris Heaton-Harris had to set a budget for this financial year as there is no functioning government at Stormont.
In a letter to permanent secretaries, he said Stormont's future finances needed to be put on a "surer footing".
He has imposed a deadline of the end of this month for the information to be provided.
Last month, Ms Brady said budget pressures had been compounded by a "governance gap" and it was revealed that the Stormont parties believed they would need at least £1bn of extra funding to manage budget pressures in a future executive.
Mr Heaton-Harris has previously raised the prospect of introducing revenue-raising measures like water charges and prescription charges, but has, so far, held back from implementing them.
The government has also asked civil servants to provide advice and figures on potential revenue generated by other measures including:
Mr Heaton-Harris told permanent secretaries that they should seek to provide an initial response with information by 30 June, with a fuller return by the end of July.
"I am requesting this fuller work be started now to avoid an overly quick turnaround once we have the first batch of information and advice back at the end of June," he added.
He said he hoped this would allow preparation for a "robust set of options" for a future executive to consider.
Northern Ireland has been without a functioning power-sharing government since February 2022, when the DUP withdrew from the executive due to its protest over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.
The party is facing pressure to return to government but has insisted it will not do so until the government legislates for further changes on the trade arrangements.