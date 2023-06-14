Major incident as fire crews tackle multiple blazes
- Published
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has declared a major incident following a number of ongoing gorse fires.
More than 130 firefighters are tackling blazes in Clogher, County Tyrone and Glenariff, County Antrim.
NIFRS said 10 fire appliances, a pump and specialist wildfire officers were at Ballyemon Road in Glenariff.
Four appliances, a tanker, pump and support unit are attending the blaze in Corleaghan Road, Clogher.
NIFRS Chief Officer Aidan Jennings said they have dedicated "substantial resources" to these incidents.
"This coupled with other ongoing incidents has resulted in a major incident being declared this evening. I expect these incidents to continue across the evening and into tomorrow," he said.
"I want to reassure the public that contingency plans are in place. We will continue to respond should you need us in an emergency.
"However I am appealing for the public to support us during this critical time," he said.
"Please avoid the areas where incidents are ongoing. Please act safely, be responsible. Please pay heed to our safety advice as conditions are ripe for more gorse fires to take hold.
"These types of incidents are extremely resource intensive and challenging for our firefighters and we need your support."
The gorse fire was reported at Ballyeamon Road, Glenariff, at about 13:56 BST on Wednesday.
The road is currently closed to traffic and police have asked people to avoid the area if possible.
The blaze at Corleaghan Road, Clogher was reported at 11:30 BST.
Firefighters were also called to a gorse fire at Slievenaman Road, Newcastle, at 05:03 BST. The fire was fully extinguished at 16:02 BST.