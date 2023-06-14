Queen's University: 759 students will not have degrees confirmed
Over 750 students at Queens University will not get their degrees finally confirmed as planned this summer.
The university has provided updated figures after it warned that industrial action would affect some graduations.
The 759 affected final-year students will be awarded degrees, but may not have either their degree title or their result or classification confirmed.
The situation is due to industrial action by some staff which includes a boycott of marking and assessment.
Members of the University and College Union (UCU) at universities across the UK have been engaged in long-running industrial action over pay, working conditions and pensions.
That has included a number of strikes by some staff at universities across the UK, including in Northern Ireland.
The marking boycott means some UCU members are not taking part in things like invigilating exams, or marking exam papers or assessments.
Around 4,200 students are set to graduate with undergraduate or post-graduate qualifications from Queen's University, Belfast (QUB) this summer.
The first graduation ceremony is due to take place on 29 June.
The university's vice-chancellor, Professor Ian Greer, had said last week that up to 1,200 students could be affected by the dispute.
But QUB has now confirmed that 759 students set to graduate - around one-in-five in all - will be affected.
'Upset and angry'
The Pro-Vice Chancellor at QUB, Prof Stuart Elborn, said that the university had already spoken to some.
"Students are understandably disappointed, many are upset and some are angry and those are all understandable reactions," he told BBC News NI.
"Our students have worked very hard for these degrees, some of them have worked through the Covid pandemic and we are doing everything we can to mitigate this.
"Currently we're working very hard to ensure that all of our students who possibly can graduate will graduate.
"But some of those students will not have the name of the degree that they anticipated or will not have the classification.
"Those will be corrected or changed once the marking and assessment boycott has been finished."
Students in subjects at Queen's like architecture, law and psychology are likely to be most affected as their final degree marks include a level of professional accreditation.
"Perhaps the two largest are psychology and law and we're working with both the accrediting bodies and the student groups to ensure that we mitigate as much as possible so that students can continue in study or into work," Prof Elborn said.
The affected students will have their final degree titles and classifications confirmed by QUB when their marks can be finalised.
However that will be dependent on the wider dispute between the UCU and the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) being resolved.
The UCU recently told BBC News NI they are "angered at the continuing lack of progress in resolving a pay dispute that has been ongoing for five years".
"The employers' organisation (UCEA) need to return to negotiations and management at Queen's need to recognise that a 25% cut in staff pay in real terms over the past 10 years is untenable," they said.
"Staff are desperate for a solution and horrified by the damage being done by university management to the students progression and the value of their degrees."
But the UCEA, in a statement issued on Monday, said: "There is simply no need for UCU's leaders to try and pursue a failing Marking and Assessment Boycott when employers are at the table to negotiate, as they have been for months.
"Employers urge UCU to provide clarity and honesty to its own members, particularly those who are attempting the boycott to target students.
"Employers remain committed to beginning negotiations on pay related matters as soon as the marking and assessment boycott is called off."
The stalemate could hit graduations at universities elsewhere in the UK, but as graduations at QUB take place earlier than those at most other institutions the effects are being felt there first.