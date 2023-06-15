Limavady: Anti-social behaviour 'distressing for residents'
- Published
Dozens of residents in Limavady have said their lives are being made a misery because of anti-social behaviour at a derelict house.
A group of people got together in Castle Park in the town on Wednesday to call for the police to do more.
They said young people had been gathering at the property for months drinking, breaking glass, partying and causing noise at weekends.
The PSNI said officers had visited the site a number of times.
BBC Radio Foyle has also made attempts to contact the owner of the derelict property.
'We've had enough'
One resident, who does not want to be identified, has lived in Castle Park for 40 years.
"The noise, the drinking, the broken glass are causing people a lot of distress," she told The North West Today.
"It's actually affecting my mental health having to not only listen to the noise but also look at the property and the overgrown trees in bushes," the woman added.
"Castle Park has always been a wonderful area but this is just a den now for young people to come and cause bother. We've had enough and the police need to do more."
The PSNI told BBC Radio Foyle it had received a number of reports of anti-social behaviour in the Castle Park area.
A spokesperson said: "We are aware of the concerns and we understand the negative impact this can have on local communities.
"I would appeal to anyone affected to report anti-social activity immediately."
'Someone might get hurt'
A Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council spokesperson said: "It is the responsibility of the owner to ensure the property is secured and in a safe condition.
"However, council's building control team have inspected this property to see if it meets the criteria for council intervention.
"Following the inspection the property did not meet the requirements of our legislation."
Another resident said "parents in the town need to check where their children are and talk to them about the dangers of gathering in a property that's not theirs".
"We've had enough of the noise, the drinking, the rubbish and overgrown trees on the site.
"We worry that someone might get hurt. That's when somebody might listen but it'll be too late."