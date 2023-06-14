Claire Hanna: MP highlights 'devastating impact' of attacks on women
- Published
An MP has raised with the issue of violent attacks against women in Northern Ireland prime minister saying it is now "one of the most dangerous regions in Europe."
SDLP MP for south Belfast, Claire Hanna, said 39 women had died violently in Northern Ireland since 2017.
She said police are called to a domestic violence incident every 16 minutes.
Stormont had consulted on a strategy to tackle such violence, she said.
But, she told Prime Ministers Question time: "There are no ministers to take it forward."
'Devastating impact'
The Women's Aid Foundation Federation learned in May that its core funding was being taken away.
Ms Hanna urged Rishi Sunak to help ensure a strategy is brought forward to tackle the culture and behaviours "that are having such devastating impacts on women in Northern Ireland."
In reply, the prime minister said it was absolutely right that everything is done to stamp out violence against women and girls.
He said she was also right to highlight "that the people of Northern Ireland are not getting the local government that they need and deserve."
Northern Ireland has been without a functioning power-sharing government since February 2022, when the DUP withdrew from the executive due to its protest over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.
Ms Hanna's words come after a murder investigation was launched into the death of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell from Ballymena this week.
In 2022 the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) published its first action plan aimed at reducing violence against women and girls.
The PSNI said women and girls were "disproportionately affected" by violence, abuse and intimidation, accounting for 78% of all victims of sexual crimes and 68% of victims of domestic abuse.