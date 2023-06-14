Stormont budget: NI Secretary wants money raising options
The Northern Ireland Secretary has formally asked Stormont civil servants to set out options for raising more public revenue.
Chris Heaton-Harris had to set a budget for this financial year as there is no functioning government at Stormont.
But in a letter to permanent secretaries, he said Stormont's future finances should be put on a "surer footing".
He has set a deadline of the end of June for information to be provided.
The Northern Ireland Civil Service believes it may need to find £800m this year given the pressures on its budgets.
Deputy leader of the Alliance Party Stephen Farry said that that new funding was needed.
"Transformation needs to be on an invest-to-save basis. It will require new funding. Reform won't happen from a burning platform of cuts,"he tweeted.
Mr Heaton-Harris has previously raised the prospect of introducing revenue-raising measures like water charges and prescription charges but has, so far, held back from implementing them.
However, in this new letter he repeats that he is "keen to explore super parity measures including water charges, prescription charges and tuition fees".
It adds that he hopes the relevant departments can provide advice on that "at pace".
The government has also asked civil servants to provide advice and potential revenue generated by other measures including:
- Increasing Translink fares;
- Continuing hospital parking charges;
- Increasing MOT charges;
- Introducing domiciliary care charges.
Mr Heaton-Harris told permanent secretaries that they should seek to provide an initial return of information by 30 June, with a fuller return by the end of July.
"I am requesting this fuller work be started now to avoid an overly quick turnaround once we have the first batch of information and advice back at the end of June," he added.
He said he hoped this would allow preparation for a "robust set of options" for a future executive to consider.
Northern Ireland has been without a functioning power-sharing government since February 2022, when the DUP withdrew from the executive due to its protest over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.
The party is facing pressure to return to government but has insisted it will not do so until the government legislates for further changes to the NI Protocol.