Belfast gang bugged in Northern Ireland's biggest ever tax fraud case
Secret recordings made during what has been described as Northern Ireland's biggest ever tax fraud case have helped jail two people and convict 25 others.
The fraudsters were caught on tape after a Belfast accountancy firm was bugged by tax investigators.
The gang created a "false audit trail" to allow construction industry clients to avoid paying tax and VAT, with the fraud amounting to £5m over 18 months.
Ringleaders Francis Devlin and Paul McStravick were jailed for four years.
Devlin was an accountant at the bugged firm Allen Tully & Co.
Their 25 accomplices - 23 men and two women - were spared prison but received suspended jail sentences.
'We'd be on the Six O'Clock News'
The complex investigation spanned more than a decade, according to His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC).
Investigators kept the gang under surveillance for six weeks between February and March 2012.
Video footage of the secret recordings was released by HMRC after the completion of the court case.
On the recordings, one of the men can be heard speculating about the scale of their scam, and how they would become notorious if they were caught.
"It's like Aladdin's Cave in here for the Revenue," the man is heard saying.
"If the Revenue were to come in here... you know, we'd go down in history."
Laughing, the man suggests that the gang would appear "on the Six O'Clock News" and not in just in Northern Ireland, but also "in London or something".
'First time'
The scam involved creating 16 "bogus companies" to avoid tax, with the fraudsters using 56 associated bank accounts to commit the offences.
The lengthy prosecution case ended on Tuesday when 58-year-old Devlin and 56-year-old McStravick were both jailed for four years at Belfast Crown Court.
Devlin, from Bristow Park, Belfast, pleaded guilty to conspiring to cheat the public revenue and conspiracy to convert criminal property.
McStravick, from Myrtlefield Park in the city, admitted the same offences.
HMRC said it was the first time it had used the secret recording technique in Northern Ireland because it was "reserved for the most serious of tax fraud cases".
"Use of this technique requires approval from the surveillance commissioner," it added.
In a statement, Graham Cardwell form the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said it "worked closely with HMRC from an early stage in their investigation, which involved an extensive undercover surveillance operation".
"HMRC investigators submitted a large and complex file of evidence, including digital material and witness statements, to the PPS for consideration," he added.
"The prosecution team including counsel pulled together the various strands of evidence to form a strong prosecution case, which has resulted in these convictions."