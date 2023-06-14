Belfast gang bugged in Northern Ireland's biggest ever tax fraud case
Secret recordings made during what has been described as Northern Ireland's biggest ever tax fraud case have helped jail two people and convict 25 others.
The fraudsters were caught on tape after a Belfast accountancy firm was bugged by tax investigators.
The gang created a "false audit trail" to allow construction industry clients to avoid paying tax and VAT, with the fraud amounting to £5m over 18 months.
Ringleaders Francis Devlin and Paul McStravick were jailed for four years.
Devlin was an accountant at the bugged firm Allen Tully & Co.
Their 25 accomplices - 23 men and two women - were spared prison but received suspended jail sentences.
'We'd be on the Six O'Clock News'
The complex investigation spanned more than a decade, according to His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC).
Investigators kept the gang under surveillance for six weeks between February and March 2012.
Video footage of the secret recordings was released by HMRC after the completion of the court case.
On the recordings, one of the men can be heard speculating about the scale of their scam, and how they would become notorious if they were caught.
"It's like Aladdin's Cave in here for the Revenue," the man is heard saying.
"If the Revenue were to come in here... you know, we'd go down in history."
Laughing, the man suggests that the gang would appear "on the Six O'Clock News" and not in just in Northern Ireland, but also "in London or something".
'First time'
The scam involved creating 16 "bogus companies" to avoid tax, with the fraudsters using 56 associated bank accounts to commit the offences.
As well as bugging the accountant's office, the HMRC followed the gang and filmed their cash drop-offs, and even recorded the suspects withdrawing money from cash machines.
More than 400 HMRC officers were involved in the investigation, carrying out searches at 34 business and residential premises, including three in England.
The lengthy prosecution case ended on Tuesday when 58-year-old Devlin and 56-year-old McStravick were both jailed for four years at Belfast Crown Court.
Devlin, from Bristow Park, Belfast, pleaded guilty to conspiring to cheat the public revenue and conspiracy to convert criminal property.
McStravick, from Myrtlefield Park in the city, admitted the same offences.
HMRC said it was the first time it had used the secret recording technique in Northern Ireland because it was "reserved for the most serious of tax fraud cases".
"Use of this technique requires approval from the surveillance commissioner," it added.
In a statement, Graham Cardwell form the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said it "worked closely with HMRC from an early stage in their investigation, which involved an extensive undercover surveillance operation".
"HMRC investigators submitted a large and complex file of evidence, including digital material and witness statements, to the PPS for consideration," he added.
"The prosecution team including counsel pulled together the various strands of evidence to form a strong prosecution case, which has resulted in these convictions."
Devlin and McStravick's co-defendants were given suspended sentences during previous court hearings in the criminal investigation.
They were:
- Robert Clarke, aged 71, of Dundrod Road, Crumlin, pleaded guilty to one count of converting criminal property
- Kenneth Sheehan, aged 44, of Cromwell Road, Belfast, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue
- Matthew Brennan, aged 37, of Mathieson Terrace, Glasgow, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue
- Desmond Crean, aged 56, of Drummond Park, Belfast, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue
- Daniel Lyons, age 42, of Whiterock Road, Belfast, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to convert criminal property
- Sean Armstrong, aged 46, of Conor Rise, Belfast, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue
- John Donnan, aged 44, of Portnamona Court, Belfast, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to convert criminal property
- Kieran McGuinness, aged 46, of Berkeley Hall Square, Lisburn, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue
- Francis Rooney, aged 56, of Coolnasilla Park, Belfast, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to convert criminal property
- Anthony Cassidy, aged 65, of Gausson Villas, Ballyronan, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue and one count of converting criminal property
- Elizabeth Mulholland, aged 68, of Cavehill Road, Belfast, pleaded guilty to one count of converting criminal property
- Colin Crean, aged 31, of Ligoneil Road, Belfast, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue.
- Vincent O'Neill. Aged 54, of Weavers Meadow, Crumlin, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue
- William Walsh, aged 68, of Hillhead Avenue, Belfast, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue
- Angela McStravick, aged 59, of Myrtlefield Park, Belfast, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue and two counts of conspiracy to convert criminal property
- Joseph McStravick, aged 58, of Commedagh Drive, Belfast, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to convert criminal property
- Ciaran McStravick, aged 59, address unknown, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to convert criminal property
- Brendan Muldoon, aged 57, of Cluain Mor Drive, Belfast, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue
- Simon Brennan, aged 55, of Edenvale Meadows, Belfast, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to cheat the public revenue and two counts of conspiracy to convert criminal property
- Anthony Donnelly, aged 46, of Cranmore Gardens, Belfast, pleaded guilty to one count of converting criminal property
- Stephen Darragh, aged 57, of Georges Island Road, Aghalee, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to cheat the public
- Gareth Taylor, aged 36, of Whitewell Drive, Newtownabbey, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue
- David Scanlon, aged 36, of Upper Springfield Road, Belfast, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to convert criminal property
- Anthony Devlin, aged 62, of Gransha Crescent, Belfast, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue.
- Sanjeev Dhir aged 58, of Lakeview Avenue, Rainham, Essex, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue and two counts of conspiracy to convert criminal property