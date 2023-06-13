Primark store fire started 'after contractors left hot torch burning'
A major fire at a Primark store in central Belfast began after roofing contractors left a hot torch burning to go on a tea break, a court has heard.
The fire at Bank Buildings burned for three days after starting on 28 August 2018.
Two contracting companies pleaded guilty to failing to ensure the health and safety of employees at work.
The companies also admitted failing to ensure the safety of workers not employed by them.
Bennett Management Contractors (GB) Ltd, of Central Street, London, and AF Roofing, of Knocknastooka, Grange, Youghal, County Waterford, were contracted to work on the Primark premises at Bank Buildings, a listed building at the junction of Castle Street and Royal Avenue.
'Walked off site for tea-break'
The court heard that three employees of AF Roofing were working on the roof with a hot torch.
One employee was a qualified roofer and the other two were apprentices, one of whom was a fire marshal.
Judge Philip Gilpin heard that at around 11:00 (BST) the three employees walked off the site to go on a tea break, with two of them going to shops close by.
The court heard that a crane driver raised the alarm after seeing smoke on the roof of the building.
'Hot work permit'
Workers on the site tried to put out the fire with extinguishers but eventually the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was contacted and took over the scene.
A total of 302 firefighters attended the blaze, along with 64 appliances. The fires spread quickly and was devastating to the building and took several days to extinguish, the court heard.
The court heard that a "hot work permit" had been created but not approved, which stated a fire watch would be needed at the end of the working day.
The permit did not state that a fire watch was needed during tea breaks or lunchtime.
Up to 1,500 people evacuated
The court heard from a prosecution lawyer that approximately 1,300 to 1,500 people were evacuated from the building, including 104 Primark staff and 75 construction workers.
There were no fatalities and no-one was injured as a result of the fire.
A defence lawyer for AF Roofing said both defendants "can count themselves fortunate there were no fatalities".
Judge Gilpin said he would take time to consider the written and oral submissions and sentence as soon as possible.